Man dies in house fire in Myersville

A man died after his home caught fire in Myersville, Maryland late Saturday evening.

Fire crews were called to the 11000 block of Highland School Rd at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The mobile home was engulfed in flames, and firefighters found a man unconscious in the home.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Homes in that area of the road are spread pretty far from each other and no other buildings were damaged in the fire.

The name of the man who died has not been released, as the Frederick County Sheriff's Office works to contact his family.