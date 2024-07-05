Man dies in Gwynn Oak house fire

GWYNN OAK, Md. — A fire caused by discarded smoking materials left a man dead in the Gwynn Oak area of Baltimore County.

Michael James Smith, 58, was found on the second floor of a townhouse on Langford Road, in the Edmondson Heights community.

Baltimore County Fire Department responded to the home at 11:36 p.m. July 3 for a report of a burning smell.

They saw fire coming from the second floor, and found the victim in cardiac arrest.

He was taken to St. Agnes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The fire was under control at 11:54 p.m.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidentally caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.