Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound after setting home on fire, authorities say

An Anne Arundel County man dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after lighting a house on fire, Anne Arundel Fire says.

It happened at 3:20 am.

WMAR Anne Arundel County Fire at 857 N. Shore Drive



Authorities say a home in the 800 block of N. Shore Drive was engulfed in flames. 45 fire personnel were at the scene.

They were able to suppress the flames by approximately 3:55 am. When inside the home, the firefighters would find a man dead.

After the initial investigation, Anne Arundel County Fire says the man didn't die as a result of the fire but set the fire on purpose and then shot himself.

So far, there have been two fire-related deaths this year in Anne Arundel County.