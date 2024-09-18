Man dies, another man hospitalized in motorcycle accident Saturday in Worcester County

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — A motorcycle crash leaves one man dead and another man hospitalized in Worcester County.

The accident happened around 5:30pm last Saturday.

The man who passed away was 40-year-old Jason Irizarry from Dover, PA.

According to Maryland State Police, at the time of the accident, he was driving a BMW motorcycle.

Irizarry was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, then transported to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, where he later died.

49-year-old Andrew Strube from Columbia, PA, who was also involved in the crash was driving a BMW motorcycle as well.

Strube was taken to TidalHealth, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Authorities say Irizarry was passing a vehicle on Route 50 when he seemingly lost control and hit a guardrail. Consequently, this caused Strube to lose control.

All lanes on Route 50 were closed for approximately four hours for the crash investigation.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101. The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.