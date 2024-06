MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Carroll County.

It happened just before 10pm Thursday on eastbound I-70 at Route 27 in Mt. Airy.

Maryland State Police say 41-year-old Dimitri John Valmas lost control of his Honda Civic and overturned.

The impact reportedly caused Valmas to be thrown from the vehicle, ultimately killing him.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause.