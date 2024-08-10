Watch Now
Man dies after motorcycle crash in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Reisterstown man is dead following a crash Friday night in South Baltimore.

Authorities say that shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers were called to the 1000 block of South Caton Avenue for a report of a serious crash with injury.

Once there, officers located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. That man has now been identified as Kelroy Bourne of Reisterstown.

Baltimore City Medics arrived on the scene and transported Bourne to an area hospital where he later died.

Crash Team investigators learned that the victim was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson when it hit the rear of a 2003 Buick Regal that was parked in the 1000 block of South Caton Avenue.

The investigation is still ongoing.

