Man dies after head-on collision in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a crash in Anne Arundel County, Wednesday night.

Around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash in the area of Solomons Island Road in Harwood.

Investigation revealed a 2019 Ford Escape was traveling south on Solomons Island Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2013 Ford Fiesta head-on.

The driver of the Fiesta, Stephen Lee Horodyski, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Sara Louise Winter was riding with Horodyski at the time of the crash and she suffered life threatening injuries.

The Ford Escape's driver, Anthony Michael Filippelli, also suffered life threatening injuries.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating this crash.