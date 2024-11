GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead following a car crash in Glen Burnie Wednesday morning.

Around 12:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of Dorsey Road and Asphalt Road for a crash.

Police say an Acura RSX was traveling on Dorsey Road when it struck an FRHT box truck head-on.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Melvin Obdulio Jimenez Y Jimenez, was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died.

The box truck driver had minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.