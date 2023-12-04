Man dies after crashing into ambulance Sunday night

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A man was killed following a collision with an ambulance Sunday night in Howard County.

It happened around 10:57 p.m., when a Hyundai Sonata was traveling south on Washington Boulevard.

Police say the driver, 36-year-old Ricardo Perez, crashed into a stationary ambulance with its warning lights activated in the right turn lane for Country Meadows Lane.

Perez later died at Shock Trauma.

The two Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services personnel inside the ambulance were treated for minor injuries and released.

The investigation is ongoing.