Man dies after being Tased by Anne Arundel officer

GAMBRILLS, Md. — The man critically injured during an encounter with Anne Arundel County Police officers back in October has died.

An independent investigation was opened by the The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Attorney General's Office earlier this month.

On October 29, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel for a report of two men in a vehicle with guns and drugs.

An initial review of the evidence showed the officers ordered the two men out of the vehicle as they investigated.

The first man complied and was placed in handcuffs. The second, Lavaughn Coleman, 21, allegedly stood up and ran, striking the officer and knocking off his body-worn camera.

As a result, he was tased by Corporal A. Stallings. When Coleman was struck, he fell to the ground, hitting his head.

Coleman was taken to the hospital where he remained in critical condition until he died on December 14.