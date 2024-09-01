Man dies after being hit by two cars in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Glen Burnie on Sunday.

Authorities say the crash happened Thursday at 11:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Crain Highway.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south on Crain Highway when a pedestrian, who was crossing the roadway from a nearby business, walked into the path of the Chevrolet and was hit.

The driver of the Chevrolet remained at the scene.

According to the police report, the pedestrian, identified as 53-year-old Artur Tavor, was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

Surveillance video obtained by police reports that another car hit Tavor, a dark-colored SUV, and did not stop.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573.