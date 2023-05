BALTIMORE — A man died after being hit by a car while crossing the 5400 block of Perring Parkway Sunday night.

Baltimore Police said Kevin Anthony Mason Sr., 55, walked into the intersection against oncoming traffic.

A Honda Accord had a green light and struck Mason just after 11:30pm.

The driver remained on scene.

Mason was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives are still working to determine an official cause.