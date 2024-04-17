Watch Now
Man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Laurel crash

Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 17, 2024
LAUREL, Md. — A man has died after a collision with a guardrail in Laurel, police said.

Jeff Charles, 37, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police responded to the crash around 12:15 a.m., Wednesday morning.

Charles was driving a 2019 Jeep Wrangler west on Laurel Fort Meade Road when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes.

Police say the Jeep jumped the curb and struck a guardrail before going airborne. When the Jeep landed, the driver was ejected, and the Jeep began to overturn before coming to a stop off the roadway.

The Traffic Safety Section is investigating this crash.

