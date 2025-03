SYKESVILLE, Md. — A 78-year-old Westminster man died in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2pm on Route 97, just north of Liberty Road (Route 26).

Maryland State Police say Richard Snyder's Chevy truck was hit by a Volkswagen driven by 29-year-old Lydia Hansen, of Baltimore.

Investigators aren't sure what caused Hansen to lose control, ultimately causing the collision.

Snyder died at Carroll Hospital. Hansen was helicoptered to Shock Trauma.