Man dead, woman critical from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Cecil Co.

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A man has died, and a woman is in critical condition from carbon monoxide poisoning in Cecil County, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says.

Firefighters from the Cecilton Fire Department and paramedics found the couple around 12:45 p.m. at Florida Avenue in Crystal Beach on Saturday.

The man, identified as Steven Hannaford, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, Maria Florczyk, 59, was taken to a local hospital after being found shivering and disoriented.

Investigators discovered the home had no electricity, a strong scent of kerosene, and soot-covered walls.

A kerosene heater was later found as the only source of heat in the house.

Officials say the heater's chimney was not properly sealed, and the fuel inside had run dry.

No cause of death has been determined, but the initial belief is carbon monoxide caused by the incomplete combustion of the kerosene heater was a contributing factor.

"This tragic event is a reminder to reflect on your own family's safety during difficult times due to weather," stated Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "Routine maintenance and safe operation of heating equipment, combined with properly installed and operating smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and practicing your home escape plans are a life-saving combination for all Marylanders."