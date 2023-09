COLUMBIA, Md. — A deadly Labor Day motorcycle crash in Howard County.

It happened around 8:30pm on Route 29 near Rivers Edge Road.

That's where police say the operator of a Yamaha R6 motorcycle lost control and crashed.

The male driver and female passenger were each ejected from the bike.

Police said the operator died at the hospital, while the passenger remains in critical condition.

It's unclear what caused the motorcycle to initially go off the roadway.