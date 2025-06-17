Man dead following crash where car catches fire in Severn

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a crash in Anne Arundel County Sunday night.

Officers responded to Route 32 East for a single-vehicle crash involving a vehicle fire.

Police say a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro left the road, struck the center median guardrail and stopped in the median before it burst into flames.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The driver and multiple witnesses remained on the scene until officers arrived.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

This incident is currently under investigation.