Man dead, child shot in the foot following shooting in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 36-year-old man is dead and an 11-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in Annapolis Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the Clay Street neighborhood around 7:45 a.m.

The 11-year-old was shot in the foot and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening. The man was shot multiple times and died from his injuries, police say.

This incident remains under investigation.

Officials say there will be an increased police presence in the area.

If you have any information call police at 410-260-1314.