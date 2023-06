GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man was shocked by electricity in Glen Burnie on Tuesday, fire officials said.

Fire officials responded to Glen Burnie High School where a man, a 52-year-old, was found suffering from electrical shock.

The man was taken to a shock trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

According to Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier, the victim was a contractor doing work in one of the buildings, he was not a school system employee.

Officials did not say what caused the incident.