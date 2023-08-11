Man convicted for the murder of his wife while she was asleep next to 6-year-old

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Brandon Robinette, 44, was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder for the 2021 murder of his wife.

On May 3, 2021, the Baltimore County Police were called to an apartment on Enchanted Hills Road in Owings Mills.

When they arrived, they found a deceased woman in her bed.

Police say they had been called there by her daughter after she found her mother dead as a result of a stab wound.

Investigation revealed the victim had been killed while she was asleep and her six-year-old was asleep in the same bed.

The victim had been in a previous argument with Robinette and told him to leave.

Robinette returned to the house in the middle of the night and stabbed the victim as she slept.

Afterwards, he picked up their six-year-old son and took him to his mother's house in Glen Burnie.

Robinette admitted to an acquaintance that he had killed his wife.

The State is seeking a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.