Man connected to domestic shooting in Laurel kills 1 then takes his own life

LAUREL, Md. — A man is dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a domestic shooting in Laurel.

On Wednesday, August 28, officers responded to the 14200 block of Westmeath Drive for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was taken to a hospital where she is stable.

Police say the suspect, 53-year-old Dario Villard, drove away before they got there.

Around 7:55 a.m., the next day, the vehicle connected to the domestic shooting was found in Montgomery County.

Villard was found inside suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say he was also involved in a fatal shooting in Montgomery County shortly before he took his own life.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092.