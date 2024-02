BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in Southeast Baltimore.

A 34-year-old man checked himself into a nearby hospital for treatment after he was shot while riding his bike in the 1200 block of North Bond Street.

After arriving at the hospital, officers concluded that the man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

Southeast District detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.up.