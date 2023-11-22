Man charged with DUI after injuring Maryland State trooper in crash

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — A Maryland State Police trooper was injured following a crash in Montgomery County, Tuesday evening.

Around 11 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to the area of northbound I-270 at Tuckerman Lane in Bethesda for a report of flooding in the area.

According to a preliminary investigation, the injured trooper was sitting in his marked Maryland State Police patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated.

Shortly after a Hyundai, operated by Collin Rono, 21, allegedly crashed into the rear of the trooper’s patrol vehicle, police say.

The trooper was sent to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda for treatment of his injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Rono was charged with driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.