Man charged with DUI after high-speed crash killed good samaritan on I-395

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore County man has been charged after a high-speed crash that killed a good Samaritan on I-395 back in August.

Latrell Sanders, 28, has been charged with manslaughter by vehicle, driving vehicle on highway at speed exceeding limit, DUI and other offenses.

Maryland Transportation Authority made this arrest after a months-long investigation.

On August 13, around 10 p.m., MDTA responded to a four-vehicle crash on the I-935 ramp. Investigation determined a disabled vehicle was stopped partially on the left shoulder and partially in the left lane.

50-year-old Robert Taylor Horne of Smithsburg, Md., stopped and exited his car to assist the driver of the disabled vehicle.

Horne allegedly used multiple warning lights to alert approaching drivers of the stopped vehicles.

Sanders hit the vehicles involved in the first crash, sending Horne in to the water.

Horne was pronounced dead on the scene.