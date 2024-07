Baltimore Police have arrested a man in connection to the July 12th stabbing near downtown Baltimore.

Fielding Bame, 41, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to authorities, the stabbing happened in the 100 block of North Front Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a 48-year-old man stabbed in the chest.

Bame, who police described as a repeat violent offender, was taken into custody one day after the stabbing at the same location.