Man charged with attempted murder following road rage shooting in Howard Co.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A Baltimore County man has been charged Friday with attempted murder following a reported highway shooting in Howard County.

Authorities say Quwan Gordon, 48, of Owings Mills, was arrested on August 13th. Gordon has been charged with attempted murder, use of a gun in the commission of a felony, and other related drug and gun charges.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on August 12th on northbound I-95 at mile marker 44 when Maryland State Troopers from Waterloo Barrack responded to the area for a reported shooting.

The victims told authorities that the shooting stemmed from a “road rage” dispute with another motorist driving a white Volkswagen. The victims were uninjured during the incident.

Police on the scene discovered the victim’s car had been shot through the passenger compartment as well as the projectiles.

Investigators were able to identify and locate the white Volkswagen and the driver, later identified as Gordon.

Authorities say a search warrant inside Gordon’s home and vehicle resulted in not only evidence linking him to the Howard shooting but the seizure of felony amounts of suspected MDMA, fentanyl, and a loaded handgun.

Maryland State Police

He was arrested without incident and remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

