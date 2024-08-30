Man charged with arson in connection to fire that killed man, injured 3 children

TOWSON, Md. — A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment fire in Towson on Monday.

Dana Hunt, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder and arson.

On August 26, officers responded to the 8400 block of Greenway Road just after midnight for an apartment fire.

When they arrived, they saw a fire showing from the second-floor with people trapped inside.

Three children were taken to the hospital with minor burns and two adult also had serious injuries, officials say.

One of those adults, a 43-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hunt is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center with no bond.