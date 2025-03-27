Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly stabbing dog multiple times

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — A man has been arrested in St. Mary's County for allegedly stabbing a dog at least seven times.

Corey Allen Barbour McDowney, 48, has been charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal, unlawfully causing unnecessary suffering or pain to an animal, animal cruelty and malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000.

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

This stems from an incident on March 25, when deputies responded to the 21000 block of Exquisite Court for a reported disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found a bleeding dog lying on the porch.

McDowney, resident of the home, told deputies he'd been attacked by the dog and stabbed it in self-defense.

However, there were no visible injuries on McDowney.

Deputies say witnesses saw him bring the dog outside and stab it at least seven times. The dog was inside a cage in his bedroom before the attack, the witness added.