Man charged with 2004 bank robbery sentenced to 14 years for robbing 3 new banks

BALTIMORE — A judge sentenced a Baltimore man to 14 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a string of bank robberies bank in 2022.

Officials say Kevin Maurice Lawson, 55, was in a residential reentry program serving the remainder of his initial sentence for an armed bank robbery he committed back in 2004.

The robberies occurred between June 6 and July 18, 2022. Lawson utilized a black air gun in each robbery.

According to the Department of Justice, Lawson would enter each bank wearing a surgical mask and gloves.

He'd approach the front desk, display his handgun, and order the employee to the teller line and demand money.

The first two times, Lawson was able to flee on foot with the cash.

It wasn't until the third bank that police were able to apprehend him.

With this bank, Lawson changed his routine.

He approached the bank in the 3200 block of West North Avenue and ambushed a security guard, repeatedly striking her on her head with his weapon in an attempt to disarm her.

As the employees were trying to get Lawson the cash, the guard fired shots at Lawson before her weapon jammed.

He escaped the encounter unharmed and fled in a gray Kia.

Baltimore Police patrol units later found the car after it crashed into the back wall of a vacant rowhome.

Police found clothes and gloves similar to those worn by Lawson, as well as documents linked to him.

He was later arrested on July 22, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Erek Barron thanked the FBI and Baltimore City Police for their work in the investigation.