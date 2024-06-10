Watch Now
Man charged for brawl inside Annapolis pub that left worker bloodied

WMAR Staff
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 10, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Sunday night brawl inside a downtown Annapolis bar left a worker bloodied with potentially broken ribs.

Police say the fight broke out around 11pm at Castle Bay Irish Pub on Main Street.

Arriving officers discovered the employee down on the ground with serious injuries.

William Edward O’Brien is accused of punching the staffer repeatedly, and pushing him into a wooden post.

Leading up to the altercation, O’Brien allegedly choked a woman inside the establishment.

At one point during the scuffle, he reportedly tried disarming a police officer who was on scene investigating.

