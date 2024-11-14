Man charged for allegedly breaking into his girlfriend's home with an explosive device in Allegany County

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested after allegedly planting an explosive device at his estranged girlfriend's house.

Authorities say Andrew Romack, 62, forced his way into the woman's home in the 20300 block of Lower Georges Creek Road just after 1 a.m. on Monday.

Troopers took Romack into custody and found a possible improvised explosive device during their search of the area.

Bomb technicians did diagnostics on the device and saw it necessary to execute render-safe procedures on the device at the scene.

Technicians searched the property and Romack's car and no other explosive devices were found.

Romack was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center where he's being held without bond.

Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray commended the troopers on the scene who spotted the device.

"This serves as a positive reminder to all members of the public of the National message, "See Something, Say Something," Mowbray said.

Romack is charged with manufacturing and possessing a destructive device, trespassing on private property, fourth-degree burglary, reckless endangerment, and possession of an explosive device with intent.