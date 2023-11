BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man in has been charged after damaging property at a McDonald’s in White Marsh.

On October 8, around 12:40 p.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of of Campbell Blvd for destruction of property.

When they arrived, police say the man became irate while in the drive-thru and began to throw items and damage property at the location.

He has since been identified and charges have been filed.