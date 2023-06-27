Man charged after allegedly threatening kids and striking woman with handgun

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis man is in custody after he assaulted a woman and threatened her children early Saturday morning.

Around 4:00 a.m., Annapolis responded to Obery Court for reports of an assault.

The female victim reported that Raynard Boston, 35, entered her home without permission and assaulted her, striking her with a handgun and strangling her.

Police say he also threatened to kill her and the children in the home and sexually assaulted her.

After some time she was able to escape the home with her children and come to the police station.

Boston fled the area after stealing things from the home.

Police were able to locate and arrest Boston on June 25.

He has been charged with home invasion, first-degree assault, first-degree rape and 15 related charges.