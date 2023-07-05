Man attempted to rob gas station with cup, implied he had gun in AA County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for a man that attempted to rob a gas station with a cup Monday night.

On July 3, around 11:15 p.m., officers responded for a report of an attempted robbery that occurred at the Shell gas station, on Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights.

The victim reported that the suspect entered the store and asked for cigarettes.

Once at the counter, the suspect produced an empty cup and ordered the clerk to put all the money in it.

Police say the suspect implied he had a gun and was startled by another customer who entered the business.

No money was obtained and the suspect fled, entering a silver-colored Honda, which was occupied by a driver.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-4720 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.