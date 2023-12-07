Man assaulted and robbed in Northwest Baltimore, teen arrested

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old was arrested after a man was assaulted and robbed in Park Heights, Wednesday evening.

Around 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Park Heights Avenue for a report of a robbery.

The victim told police they'd been assaulted and robbed by four males. After the assault the drove away in a stole Nissan.

Police say they were able to find the vehicle in the 3500 block of Venetian Road, in Lochearn.

When they arrived, they arrested a 15-year-old boy. He was taken to the suspect Juvenile Justice Center where he faces charges.