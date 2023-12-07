Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man assaulted and robbed in Northwest Baltimore, teen arrested

Baltimore Police generic
Photojournalist Fred Slade
Baltimore Police generic
Baltimore Police generic
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 12:58:02-05

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old was arrested after a man was assaulted and robbed in Park Heights, Wednesday evening.

Around 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Park Heights Avenue for a report of a robbery.

The victim told police they'd been assaulted and robbed by four males. After the assault the drove away in a stole Nissan.

Police say they were able to find the vehicle in the 3500 block of Venetian Road, in Lochearn.

When they arrived, they arrested a 15-year-old boy. He was taken to the suspect Juvenile Justice Center where he faces charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices