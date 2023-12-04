Man arrested in Outback Steakhouse armed with ghost gun and knife

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man was arrested in Annapolis after he allegedly pointed a gun at a vehicle.

Sunday afternoon, around 1:27 p.m., an officer was on patrol in the parking lot of Forest Plaza when he was approached by someone who witnessed an altercation.

According to the witness, a man, identified as Justin Rebstock, 24, pointed a gun at a vehicle before running into Outback Steakhouse.

The officer entered the restaurant and found Rebstock in the bathroom.

Police say he had a fixed-blade knife on his waist, and inside his backpack police found a realistic looking, Glock replica BB-gun and a ghost gun.

Rebstock has been charged with possession of a firearm with no serial number, having a handgun on his person, two counts of having a dangerous, concealed weapon, firearm possession with a criminal violation resulting in a felony conviction, and illegal possession of a registered firearm.