Man arrested in connection to string of dirt bike thefts in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has been arrested in connection to a string of dirt bike thefts that happened between November 11 to December 22.

Keddric Anderson, 31, faces several charges including assault, vehicle theft and armed carjacking.

Police say at least three of the thefts happened after the victim and suspect agreed to meet through an online marketplace.

In one instance, Anderson reportedly pulled out a handgun.

He's currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.