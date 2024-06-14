Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed 92-year-old man

Posted at 4:38 PM, Jun 14, 2024

Police have arrested 21-year-old Michael Eggleston in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Baltimore County back in December 2023.

On December 14th, Just before 7:30 am, officers arrived at the area of Liberty Road and Patterson Avenue for the crash.

Police found that a 2017 Dodge Challenger was traveling westbound on Liberty Road approaching Patterson Avenue when it crashed into a 2013 Volkswagen Passat in the intersection.

The Challenger then drove eastbound on Liberty Road and struck a 2013 Toyota Avalon.

The driver of the Toyota, 92-year-old William Lewis, succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Officers arrested Eggleston on June 8th.

He is charged with Failure to Return & Remain at the Scene of an Accident Involving Bodily Injury, and other traffic-related charges.

Eggleston is currently being held without bond.

