Man arrested in connection to Glen Burnie burglary found with drugs

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary in Glen Burnie, Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a burglary in the 300 block of Gatewater Court.

The victim reported that her door was kicked in by someone wearing a ski mask.

The suspect, identified as Corey Abney, fled before officers arrived, but his car was found nearby.

Police say after they searched the car, they found what is suspected to be cocaine, a digital scale, Ziploc bags, $1,200 and three cell phones.

Abney was charged and taken into police custody.