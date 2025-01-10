Man arrested in connection to early morning shooting in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting early morning in Frederick County.

Gerome Quigley, 41, has been charged with two counts each of first and second-degree murder, use of prohibited high-capacity magazine in the commission of a felony and multiple related firearm charges.

The victims are not being identified and were uninjured during the shooting. They were driving a red GMC Yukon.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Maryland State Police received a call for a shooting on Route 340 near Jefferson.

Police say the victims were followed and shot at by the driver of a gray Volkswagen.

The driver, later identified as Quigley, was standing at the back of his vehicle because it was stuck in the snow in the median. As he was taken into custody, police saw signs of impairment.

The investigation showed the initial encounter between the victims and Quigley happened at the Country Hills Apartments prior to the shooting.

Police on the scene found multiple areas both inside and outside of the GMC Yukon which appeared to be struck by bullets.

Quigley is currently being held at the Frederick County Central Booking awaiting an appearance before a district court commissioner.