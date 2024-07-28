Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police has arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery in Southeast Baltimore.

Police say the robbery happened Sunday around 1:16 a.m. when officers patrolling the area were flagged down by a man and a woman who stated they had been robbed at gunpoint by an unknown person.

According to their report, officers canvassed the area and arrested a 21-year-old man in the 3700 block of Bank Street.

The suspect was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility for processing.

