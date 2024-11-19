Watch Now
Man arrested for hate crime after allegedly pulling down Pride flag at tattoo parlor

Courtesy: Dapper Dog Tattoo
"The flag is the rainbow 'abide no hatred' flag from The Bitter Southerner," the Dapper Dog Tattoo tells WMAR-2 News about the flag that was torn down from its shop Friday night.
On Saturday, the Dapper Dog Tattoo shop in Annapolis posted a picture of a suspect on Instagram.

"We need your help," the shop wrote in the post. "Unfortunately, this guy decided to redecorate the front of our building last night at midnight without our permission."

The following day they posted an update. The internet community had identified him within six hours and the Dapper Dog forwarded the information to the Annapolis Police Department.

Police arrested and charged 44-year-old Benjamin Michael, of Dallas, Texas with malicious destruction of property as well as a hate crime, both misdemeanors.

In its update post, the Dapper Dog thanked the community.

"We will always be a safe place for every human that walks through this door, no exceptions. We take being the friendliest shop very seriously and will stop at nothing to protect that. Thank you all for the support and kindness. We love this town."

