Man arrested for hate crime after allegedly pulling down Pride flag at tattoo parlor

On Saturday, the Dapper Dog Tattoo shop in Annapolis posted a picture of a suspect on Instagram.

"We need your help," the shop wrote in the post. "Unfortunately, this guy decided to redecorate the front of our building last night at midnight without our permission."

The following day they posted an update. The internet community had identified him within six hours and the Dapper Dog forwarded the information to the Annapolis Police Department.

Police arrested and charged 44-year-old Benjamin Michael, of Dallas, Texas with malicious destruction of property as well as a hate crime, both misdemeanors.

In its update post, the Dapper Dog thanked the community.

"We will always be a safe place for every human that walks through this door, no exceptions. We take being the friendliest shop very seriously and will stop at nothing to protect that. Thank you all for the support and kindness. We love this town."