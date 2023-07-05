Man arrested for fireworks, second suspect punched/attempted to disarm officer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man was arrested after he assaulted an officer in Annapolis on the Fourth of July. Police are also searching for more suspects after an officer was punched and almost disarmed.

On July 4, at 10:13 p.m., in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, officers were in the area after the earlier shots fired call watched a person start to light an illegal aerial firework.

An officer approached the person, later identified as Yameko Brown, and told him not to light it.

Brown responded with profanity and the officer placed him under arrest.

Police say Brown pushed the officer to the ground and other officers had to assist. The struggle resulted in an injury to one officer's arm.

After placing him in handcuffs, officers walked him to the police car. During this time, a female suspect from the crowd grabbed an officer's handgun in the holster and attempted to remove it, trying to disarm him.

According to police, the officer blocked her from doing this and she ran back into the crowd.

While still waiting for Brown to be transported, the female suspect returned and punched the officer. She immediately ran into a building and a large crowd of people blocked officers.

Police say at least one other male suspect assaulted an officer as well.

Officers are working to identify the suspects, so they can be charged with assault.

Brown was charged with discharging fireworks without a permit, possession of fireworks without a permit, two counts of second-degree-assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.