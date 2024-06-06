Man arrested for attempted bank robbery in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — A 56-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly trying to rob a bank in Aberdeen.

Thomas Butler has been charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted robbery.

It all started on May 11, around 9:54 a.m., at the M&T Bank on 207 W. Be Air Avenue.

Employees reported a man approached the counter and passed a note that read, "I have a weapon; please give me all your money."

Aberdeen Police Department

He fled the bank after the employee informed him they could not access cash.

Butler is currently being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.