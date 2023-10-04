Man arrested for alleged ATM theft escapes Baltimore Police custody

BALTIMORE — The search is on for a man who escaped police custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Christian Green, 20, was arrested in connection to an ATM theft at 12:55 p.m.

Police say as officers were preparing to transport Green to Central Booking for processing, he requested to use the bathroom.

During this time Green was able to remove his handcuffs, overpower an officer, and run away.

Police pursued Green on foot, but later lost him.

An extensive search went on but officers were unable to locate him.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is urged to contact Southeast District Detectives at 410-396-2433.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.