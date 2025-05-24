Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly shooting in the air near race track during Preakness

Lenny Rice
Posted

BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a gun in the air near the Pimlico Race Track during Preakness.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers in their patrol car heard shots fired in the 5600 block of Key Avenue.

After speaking to witnesses in the area, they learned a man wearing a red shirt and carrying a YETI cup allegedly fired the gun.

Police found the man, later identified as Bernard Cunningham, and placed him under arrest after he initially tried to avoid officers.

Prior to the arrest, a handgun was recovered from his waistband.

Investigation revealed he had a handgun permit and later determined it was valid.

Police say detectives then reviewed surveillance video that showed Cunningham sitting on the steps of a house on Key Avenue, pulling out a gun and shooting 10 rounds into the air.

"It should be noted the concern for public safety due to the discharging which transpired approximately 100 yards to the Pimlico Race Track on the day of Preakness," police records say.

The records also note the several thousand people in attendance for the race.

Detectives say Cunningham "displayed several behavioral indicators consistent with being under the influence." This included slurred speech, glassy eyes and an alcohol smell coming from his breath.

Alcohol residue was found in Cunnigham's YETI cup as well.

Cunningham was later taken to Central Booking for processing.

