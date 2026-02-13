Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man arrested for allegedly removing child's socks and sniffing feet at arcade

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Germantown man has been charged in connection to the assault of a 10-year-old that happened at a Dave and Buster's in Silver Spring.

Police say on September 24, while in the arcade, a 10-year-old was approached by the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Christopher Simpson, removed the victim's socks and shoes and smelled their feet before leaving the scene.

Detectives were able to identify Simpson as the suspect and he's been charged with second-degree assault and sexual assault related offenses.

Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized by Christopher Michael Simpson is urged to contact the 3rd District PIU Section at 240-773-6870.

