Man arrested, allegedly threatened mass violence against former workplace

An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with threat of mass violence and threat of arson after allegedly threatening his former workplace in Queen Anne's County.

An arrest warrant was issued for 23-year-old Joshua Broomfield last Friday, and he turned himself in to police earlier this week.

The Sheriff's Office in Queen Anne's County received the report of the threat on Thursday, May 1st.

"Due to the serious nature of the threats, the business then notified law enforcement," the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

He is currently being held without bond and has a trial date currently set for late June.