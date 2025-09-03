Man arrested after returning to the scene of house fire he's accused of setting

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. — An Oakland man has been arrested after returning to the scene of a house fire he is accused of intentionally setting.

After sharing his photo on social media, Deputy State Fire Marshals spotted Ryan Spann, 40, in the woods near the home and arrested him without incident.

This stems from an incident on September 2, when the owner of a home at 1037 Pergin Farm Road saw Spann allegedly starting a fire on the front porch.

The homeowner chased Spann and took photos as he rode away on his bike. He later abandoned the bike and ran into the woods.

Social media helped identify Spann as the suspect.

The fire caused an estimated $205,000 in damage. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Spann has been charged with first-degree arson, third-degree burglary, and reckless endangerment.

Investigators said there is no known connection between Spann and the homeowner, and the incident was a random act of arson.