Man arrested after pulling out paintball gun in road rage incident in Howard Co.

Posted at 2:12 PM, Jun 13, 2024

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — An Ohio man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a paintball pistol during a road rage incident in Howard County.

James Wells, 39, was charged with first-degree assault.

The victim told police he was on I-70 West around 9:30 a.m., when the incident happened.

Police say he called 911 and reported the driver of a blue Chevrolet passenger car pointed a gun in his direction during a road rage incident.

The victim was also able to provide a license plate number.

When police found Wells westbound on I-70, he told police he pointed a paintball pistol at the victim.

Wells gave the gun to police and was arrested on the scene.

